NIRF Ranking 2020: Delhi’s Maulana Azad emerges as India’s best dental institute; check top 10

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi emerged as the country’s premier dental institute in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020, which was released on Thursday. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi was placed in the second position, while Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth ranked third. This was the first time the dental category was introduced in the NIRF.

Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank addressed the fifth edition of the NIRF, which also saw the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore emerge as the best university across the country.

Here are top 10 dental colleges as per NIRF 2020

1. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi, Delhi (82.51)

2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi, Karnataka (78.17)

3. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Maharashtra (76.37)

4. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (72.34)

5. A. B. S. M. Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru, Karnataka (70.87)

6. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore, Karnataka (68.75)

7. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (66.27)

8. Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai, Maharashtra (64.54)

9. SRM Dental College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (64.47)

10. JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysuru, Karnataka (64.07)

Under the ranking framework prepared by the HRD ministry, universities and higher education institutes across India are assessed on various parameters, which includes teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Pokhriyal in his virtual address also spoke about the poor ratings in this year’s global rankings, including Times Higher Education and Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking. The minister believes that both THE and QS judged Indian universities based on perception and he does not agree with it.

“I do not agree with the THE and QS ranking. Graduates of our institutes are now heading the global leading organisations. They give us low ranking based on perception and I do not agree with it,” Pokhriyal said.

The minister also applauded the efforts by students to tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “India has the potential. Our moral education is our strength. During the Covid-19 crisis the Indian students were creating solutions for the global problems through innovations. This is why our ‘Study in India’ app is also working to bring international students to India,” the minister commented.

