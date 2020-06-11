NIRF ranking 2020: IIT Kharagpur ranks as India’s number one architecture institute

A file photo of the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. A file photo of the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

NIRF ranking 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur was named as the country’s best institute in the field of architecture as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which was released on Thursday by the HRD ministry. This was the third year of IIT Kharagpur securing the top spot, since the inclusion of Architecture in NIRF back in 2018.

The second and third positions were held by Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and and National Institute of Technology Calicut receptively. All the three institutes had the same rankings in the previous edition as well.

Here are the top 10 architecture institutes as per NIRF 2020:

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee National Institute of Technology Calicut Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Unlike the previous editions, there was a delay in the release of NIRF rankings due to the novel coronavirus. The announcement, made by HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, was live-streamed on the official Twitter handle of Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore was ranked as the country’s premier university in the NIRF 2020 listings. New Delhi’s Jawaharlal National University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) stood in the second and third position.

The rankings are based on several parameters, which includes teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusion and perception. The objective behind this is to increase the competition among country’s premier institutes and works towards their growth simultaneously.

The ranking framework releases several lists including one overall list of top Indian higher education institutes (HEIs) and several subcategories based on stream and nature of institute.

The NIRF rankings will be released for a total of 10 categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, Dental and Law.

