NIRF ranking 2020: IIT-Madras best engineering college in India, here’s top 10

NIRF ranking 2020: Five time in a row, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has secured the top rank in the list of best engineering institutes in India under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings released today by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) has secured the second position, followed by IIT Bombay.
NIRF Ranking 2020 LIVE Updates: Know best colleges and universities in India
While every year, the ranking was released in April, however, it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time, it has been announced through the Twitter account of HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Last year, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras had bagged the top position in the engineering college category.
READ | IISc, JNU and BHU best universities in India
NIRF ranking 2020: Best engineering colleges in India
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
Rank 9: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
Rank 10: Indian Institute of Technology Indore
The premier institutes like IITs, IISc also secured a good position in the QS World University Ranking 2021, Times Higher Education ranking released this month. Earlier, the IITs boycotted the THE ranking citing “lack of transparency” in the ranking parameters.
Started in 2016, the rankings are announced by the Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister. The rankings have been announced under 10 categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, dental and law.
Read | 8 Indian institutes in top 100, IITs on a ‘decline’: Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking
The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India. The ministry prepares the list on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.