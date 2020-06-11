NIRF ranking 2020: IIT-Madras best engineering college in India, here’s top 10

NIRF ranking 2020: IIT-Madras has again become the best engineering colleges. File Photo NIRF ranking 2020: IIT-Madras has again become the best engineering colleges. File Photo

NIRF ranking 2020: Five time in a row, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has secured the top rank in the list of best engineering institutes in India under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings released today by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) has secured the second position, followed by IIT Bombay.

NIRF Ranking 2020 LIVE Updates: Know best colleges and universities in India

While every year, the ranking was released in April, however, it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time, it has been announced through the Twitter account of HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Last year, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras had bagged the top position in the engineering college category.

READ | IISc, JNU and BHU best universities in India

NIRF ranking 2020: Best engineering colleges in India

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Rank 9: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Rank 10: Indian Institute of Technology Indore

The premier institutes like IITs, IISc also secured a good position in the QS World University Ranking 2021, Times Higher Education ranking released this month. Earlier, the IITs boycotted the THE ranking citing “lack of transparency” in the ranking parameters.

Started in 2016, the rankings are announced by the Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister. The rankings have been announced under 10 categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, dental and law.

Read | 8 Indian institutes in top 100, IITs on a ‘decline’: Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking

The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India. The ministry prepares the list on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd