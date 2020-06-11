NIRF Ranking 2020: IISc, JNU and BHU best universities in India, check the Top 25 list

NIRF Ranking 2020: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has emerged as the best university in India followed by the Jawaharlal National University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), as per the National Indian Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 announced today. Last year too, IISc Bangalore had won the title. Under the ranking framework prepared by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), universities and higher education institutes across India were assessed on various parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception. This year, dental institutes come under a separate ranking list.
The annual ranking by the Ministry of Human Resource Development has put IITs, IISc among top-ranking institutes and are promoting these institutes as the hubs for ‘Study in India’. However, the institutes have failed to perform in global rankings this year including both Times Higher Education and Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings. Here is the list of top 25 universities for 2020 –
NIRF ranking 2020: Top 25 universities
IISC
JNU
BHU
NIRF ranking 2019: Top Universities
Indian Institute of Science
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Banaras Hindu University
University of Hyderabad
Calcutta University
Jadavpur University
Anna University
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Savitribai Phule Pune University
NIRF ranking 2018: Top 10 universities
Indian Institute of Science
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Banaras Hindu University
Anna University
University of Hyderabad
Jadavpur University
University of Delhi
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Savitribai Phule Pune University
Aligarh Muslim University
The ranking framework releases several lists including one overall list of top Indian higher education institutes (HEIs) and several subcategories based on the stream and nature of institute. The NIRF rankings will be released for a total of 10 categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, Dental and Law.
