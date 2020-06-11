NIRF Ranking 2020: IISc, JNU and BHU best universities in India, check the Top 25 list

IISc Bangalore campus (Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal) IISc Bangalore campus (Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal)

NIRF Ranking 2020: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has emerged as the best university in India followed by the Jawaharlal National University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), as per the National Indian Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 announced today. Last year too, IISc Bangalore had won the title. Under the ranking framework prepared by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), universities and higher education institutes across India were assessed on various parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception. This year, dental institutes come under a separate ranking list.

The annual ranking by the Ministry of Human Resource Development has put IITs, IISc among top-ranking institutes and are promoting these institutes as the hubs for ‘Study in India’. However, the institutes have failed to perform in global rankings this year including both Times Higher Education and Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings. Here is the list of top 25 universities for 2020 –

NIRF ranking 2020: Top 25 universities

IISC

JNU

BHU

NIRF ranking 2019: Top Universities

Indian Institute of Science

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Banaras Hindu University

University of Hyderabad

Calcutta University

Jadavpur University

Anna University

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Savitribai Phule Pune University

NIRF ranking 2018: Top 10 universities

Indian Institute of Science

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Banaras Hindu University

Anna University

University of Hyderabad

Jadavpur University

University of Delhi

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Savitribai Phule Pune University

Aligarh Muslim University

The ranking framework releases several lists including one overall list of top Indian higher education institutes (HEIs) and several subcategories based on the stream and nature of institute. The NIRF rankings will be released for a total of 10 categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, Dental and Law.

