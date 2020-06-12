NIRF Ranking 2020: Here’s the list of top Indian institutes

NIRF Ranking 2020: The Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank revealed the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking yesterday. With several lists being released of top college, best medical school, top 25 universities, best MBA institute, and top engineering college, many are confused about which is the top-most college? If you too have been thinking the same, then we have got you covered.
What differs the best institute in the overall category from others is that it is not just competing with institutes of its own domain of study but also with institutes of all streams, colleges, and even universities across India. Here is the list of top 25 education institutes as per NIRF ranking –
Read | IITs dominate HRD’s NIRF ranking again; here’s why they fail internationally
NIRF Ranking 2020: Best Institutes across India
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
Rank 8: Jawaharlal Nehru University
Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Rank 10: Banaras Hindu University
Rank 11: Calcutta University
Rank 12: Jadavpur University
Rank 13: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 14: Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Rank 15: University of Hyderabad
In video | NIRF 2020 declared by NIRF
Rank 16: Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 17: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
Rank 18: University of Delhi
Rank 19: Savitribai Phule Pune University
Rank 20: Anna University
Rank 21: Bharathiar University
Rank 22: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
Rank 23: Indian Institute of Technology Indore
Rank 24: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
Rank 25: Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Pune
READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India
The number of Indian institutes registered for the NIRF ranking 2020 increased by 20 per cent as compared to last year. This year, 3,800 Institutes participated in NIRF Rankings. The institutes were given scores based on – teaching, learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practice (RP), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI), peer perception. IIT-Madras, the top-scoring institute obtained 83.88. It has surpassed its own highest score of 85.31 from last year. IIT-Madras has got the highest score in perception with 96.16 followed by research with 90.67
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.