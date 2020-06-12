NIRF Ranking 2020: Here’s the list of top Indian institutes

IIT-Madras is the top-most Indian institute (File Photo) IIT-Madras is the top-most Indian institute (File Photo)

NIRF Ranking 2020: The Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank revealed the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking yesterday. With several lists being released of top college, best medical school, top 25 universities, best MBA institute, and top engineering college, many are confused about which is the top-most college? If you too have been thinking the same, then we have got you covered.

What differs the best institute in the overall category from others is that it is not just competing with institutes of its own domain of study but also with institutes of all streams, colleges, and even universities across India. Here is the list of top 25 education institutes as per NIRF ranking –

NIRF Ranking 2020: Best Institutes across India

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Nehru University

Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Rank 10: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 11: Calcutta University

Rank 12: Jadavpur University

Rank 13: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 14: Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Rank 15: University of Hyderabad

Rank 16: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 17: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Rank 18: University of Delhi

Rank 19: Savitribai Phule Pune University

Rank 20: Anna University

Rank 21: Bharathiar University

Rank 22: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)

Rank 23: Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Rank 24: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Rank 25: Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Pune

The number of Indian institutes registered for the NIRF ranking 2020 increased by 20 per cent as compared to last year. This year, 3,800 Institutes participated in NIRF Rankings. The institutes were given scores based on – teaching, learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practice (RP), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI), peer perception. IIT-Madras, the top-scoring institute obtained 83.88. It has surpassed its own highest score of 85.31 from last year. IIT-Madras has got the highest score in perception with 96.16 followed by research with 90.67

