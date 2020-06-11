NIRF Ranking 2020: Jamia Hamdard ranks as best pharmacy institute in India

The campus of Jamia Hamdard University in New Delhi. (File Photo) The campus of Jamia Hamdard University in New Delhi. (File Photo)

NIRF ranking 2020: Jamia Hamdard University once again emerged as the country’s best pharmacy college in the National Institutional Ranking (NIRF) 2020, which was released by the Indian government on Thursday. The second position was held by Panjab University, while the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali retained its third spot from last year.

The fifth edition of NIRF was addressed by Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Here are the top 10 pharmacy university of the country as per NIRF 2020:

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Panjab University, Chandigarh National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

FOLLOW | NIRF Ranking 2020 LIVE Updates

In 2019, Jamia Hamdard stood as the best pharmacy college in India, while the country’s premier institute National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali had secured the third position.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore was ranked as the country’s premier university in the NIRF 2020 listings. New Delhi’s Jawaharlal National University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) stood in the second and third position.

CHECK | Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking

Under the ranking framework prepared by the HRD ministry, universities and higher education institutes across India are assessed on various parameters, which includes teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

READ | QS rank: Indian schools slip, including 10 of Eminence

Pokhriyal in his virtual address also spoke about the poor ratings in this year’s global rankings, including Times Higher Education and Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking. The minister believes that both THE and QS judged Indian universities based on perception and he does not agree with it.

“I do not agree with the THE and QS ranking. Graduates of our institutes are now heading the global leading organisations. They give us low ranking based on perception and I do not agree with it,” Pokhriyal said.

The minister also applauded the efforts made by the students to tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “India has the potential. Our moral education is our strength. During the Covid-19 crisis the Indian students were creating solutions for the global problems through innovations. This is why our ‘Study in India’ app is also working to bring international students to India,” the minister commented.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd