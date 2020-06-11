NIRF Ranking 2020: AIIMS-Delhi top medical college, here’s the list of top 10

NIRF Ranking 2020: List of top medical colleges in India NIRF Ranking 2020: List of top medical colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2020: For the third time in a row, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has topped in the medical category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2020). The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER Chandigarh) and Christian Medical College (Vellore) have secured the second and third positions, respectively. Last year, the institutes also secured the same positions.

The ranking for 10 categories was released today by Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank through his social media handle. This year, dental colleges have a separate ranking.

NIRF ranking 2020: Best medical colleges in India

Top 10 medical colleges in 2020

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS, New Delhi)

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER Chandigarh)

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 6: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 7: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 9: Kasturba Medical College

Rank 10: King George`s Medical University

The rankings have been announced under 10 categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, dental and law. The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India. The ministry prepares the list on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Meanwhile, all those aspirants who wish to take admission in these colleges in both undergraduate and postgraduate levels have to qualify the National Eligibility-Entrance Test (NEET). This year’s medical entrance exam for UG will be held in July.

