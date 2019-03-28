President Kovind to announce NIRF ranking 2019 on April 8

NIRF ranking 2019: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2019 will be released on April 8. As per the sources, the ranking will be released on Monday, April 8 by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

From 2016, colleges and universities in the country are ranked according to a set criteria for different fields and courses. The rankings will be announced under nine categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.

The ranking is done on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

READ | NIRF ranking 2018: Top 25 Universities in India

Last year, the HRD Ministry released the ranking on April 3, 2019. Overall, the best institute was IISc and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) was adjudged the best engineering college while the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) the best management institution. Delhi University’s Miranda House was the top college, premier healthcare institute AIIMS the best medical college and NLSIU-Bengaluru the best law school in the country.

NIRF ranking 2018: List of top 10 universities

1) Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

3) Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

4) Anna University, Chennai

5) University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

6) Jadavpur University, Kolkata

7) University of Delhi, Delhi

8) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

9) Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

10) Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh.