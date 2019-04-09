Toggle Menu
NIRF ranking 2019: IIT-Kharagpur retains top position, list of top Architecture collegeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/nirf-ranking-2019-iit-kharagpur-retains-top-position-list-of-top-architecture-colleges-5667306/

NIRF ranking 2019: IIT-Kharagpur retains top position, list of top Architecture colleges

NIRF ranking 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has been ranked as the best architecture institute, followed by IIT Roorkee and National Institute of Technology, Calicut

NIRF Ranking, NIRF 2019, NIRF Ranking, NIRF Ranking 2019, Top Architecture Colleges in India, IIT Kharagpur
NIRF ranking 2019: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur topped amongst the Architecture colleges

NIRF ranking 2019: After the introduction of ‘Architecture category’ last year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur retained the top position for the second successive year in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2019). IIT-K has been ranked as the best architecture institute, followed by IIT-Roorkee and National Institute of Technology, Calicut.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind announced the NIRF ranking on Monday, April 8. This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) topped the ranking in the overall category.

The ranking framework releases several lists including one overall list of top Indian higher education institutes (HEIs) and several subcategories based on stream and nature of institute. The NIRF rankings will be released for a total of 9 categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture

READ | Top 25 varsities in India

NIRF ranking 2019: Top Architecture institutions in India

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Rank 3: National Institute of Technology Calicut

READ | Top 25 engineering colleges in India

Rank 4: National Institute of Technology Calicut

Rank 5: College of Engineering

VIDEO | List of top institutes in NIRF ranking 2019 

Advertising

Rank 6: School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal

Rank 7: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Read| NIRF 2019 updates

Rank 8: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 9: School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada

Rank 10: Birla Institute of Technology.

The NIRF rankings access education institutes on several parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusion and perception.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 JEE Main 2019 analysis Day 2: Physics tricky, Mathematics lengthy; time management is the key
2 Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th results 2019 date and time
3 Female graduates dominate toppers list, but their enrolment in higher education system low: President Kovind