NIRF ranking 2019: IIT-Kharagpur retains top position, list of top Architecture colleges

NIRF ranking 2019: After the introduction of ‘Architecture category’ last year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur retained the top position for the second successive year in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2019). IIT-K has been ranked as the best architecture institute, followed by IIT-Roorkee and National Institute of Technology, Calicut.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind announced the NIRF ranking on Monday, April 8. This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) topped the ranking in the overall category.

The ranking framework releases several lists including one overall list of top Indian higher education institutes (HEIs) and several subcategories based on stream and nature of institute. The NIRF rankings will be released for a total of 9 categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture

NIRF ranking 2019: Top Architecture institutions in India

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Rank 3: National Institute of Technology Calicut

Rank 5: College of Engineering

Rank 6: School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal

Rank 7: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Rank 8: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 9: School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada

Rank 10: Birla Institute of Technology.

The NIRF rankings access education institutes on several parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusion and perception.