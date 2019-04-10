AIIMS-Delhi number 1, list of top medical colleges in India: NIRF Ranking 2019

Toggle Menu
NIRF Ranking 2019: This year, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has clinched the first spot followed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College)

NIRF Ranking 2019: AIIMS New Delhi topped the medical college ranking

NIRF Ranking 2019: Second time in a row, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has topped in the medical category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2019). Last year, the NIRF ranking in medical, law and architecture was introduced and AIIMS-New Delhi clinched the first spot with 90.71 per cent.

This year too, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER Chandigarh) and Christian Medical College, Vellore have retained their positions. However, the rankings of Kasturba Medical College and King George’s Medical University, who were number 4 and 5 last year, have gone down to number 7 and 10 this year, respectively.

NIRF Ranking 2019: Top 10 medical colleges in India

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS, New Delhi)

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER Chandigarh)

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 6: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 7: Kasturba Medical College

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 9: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

Rank 10: King George`s Medical University

The rankings have been announced under nine categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture and law. The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India. The ministry prepares the list on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Three new categories were introduced by the Ministry last year that included architecture, medical and law. In 2018, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras occupied the best engineering college while Delhi University’s Miranda House topped the college category. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad was the top position among management institutions last year. Under the law category, NLU Bangalore bagged number 1 position followed by NLU Delhi and NLUSAR.

