NIRF Ranking 2020: IIM-Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta are top management colleges; here’s the top 10

NIRF Ranking 2020: List of top b-schools in India NIRF Ranking 2020: List of top b-schools in India

NIRF Ranking 2020: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has topped this year’s B-school ranking in the latest National Indian Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020 announced today by the HRD Minister through his Twitter handle. The IIM-Bangalore has clinched second position, followed by IIM-Calcutta. IIM-A has improved its ranking from last year when it was placed at second position after IIM Bangalore.

NIRF Ranking 2020 LIVE Updates: Know best colleges and universities in India

However, in the Financial Times’ Executive Education Ranking recently released this month, IIM-B is the only Indian institute to get a place. In the NIRF 2020, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has emerged as the best university in India followed by the Jawaharlal National University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Last year, six out of the top 10 Indian B-schools were IIMs. This is the fifth edition of the ranking and this year, dental institutes will have a separate ranking.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry’s framework of ranking national institutes has stepped in its fifth year. While it was usually declared in April, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been announced today.

Read | NIRF ranking 2020: IIT-Madras best engineering college in India

NIRF Ranking 2020: Top 10 management schools in India

Rank 1: IIM-Ahmedabad

Rank 2: IIM-Bangalore

Rank 3: IIM-Calcutta

Rank 4: IIM-Lucknow

Rank 5: IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIM-Kozhikode

Rank 7: IIM-Indore

Rank 8: IIT-Delhi

Rank 9: Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)

Rank 10: Management Development Institute (Gurgaon)

NIRF Ranking Best B-School in India 2019

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Indian Institute of Management Indore

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Xavier Labour Relations Institute

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Read | 8 Indian institutes in top 100, IITs on a ‘decline’: Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking

Launched by HRD Ministry in 2015, the NIRF ranking judges teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception. The rankings will be released for a total of 10 categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, Dental and Law.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd