NIRF Ranking 2020: IIM-Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta are top management colleges; here’s the top 10

NIRF Ranking 2020: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has topped this year’s B-school ranking in the latest National Indian Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020 announced today by the HRD Minister through his Twitter handle. The IIM-Bangalore has clinched second position, followed by IIM-Calcutta. IIM-A has improved its ranking from last year when it was placed at second position after IIM Bangalore.
NIRF Ranking 2020 LIVE Updates: Know best colleges and universities in India
However, in the Financial Times’ Executive Education Ranking recently released this month, IIM-B is the only Indian institute to get a place. In the NIRF 2020, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has emerged as the best university in India followed by the Jawaharlal National University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
Last year, six out of the top 10 Indian B-schools were IIMs. This is the fifth edition of the ranking and this year, dental institutes will have a separate ranking.
The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry’s framework of ranking national institutes has stepped in its fifth year. While it was usually declared in April, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been announced today.
Read | NIRF ranking 2020: IIT-Madras best engineering college in India
NIRF Ranking 2020: Top 10 management schools in India
Rank 1: IIM-Ahmedabad
Rank 2: IIM-Bangalore
Rank 3: IIM-Calcutta
Rank 4: IIM-Lucknow
Rank 5: IIT-Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIM-Kozhikode
Rank 7: IIM-Indore
Rank 8: IIT-Delhi
Rank 9: Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)
Rank 10: Management Development Institute (Gurgaon)
NIRF Ranking Best B-School in India 2019
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
Indian Institute of Management Indore
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Xavier Labour Relations Institute
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Read | 8 Indian institutes in top 100, IITs on a ‘decline’: Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking
Launched by HRD Ministry in 2015, the NIRF ranking judges teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception. The rankings will be released for a total of 10 categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, Dental and Law.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.