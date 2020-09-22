NIRF doesn’t use any classification of journals for ranking management colleges: Pokhriyal

NIRF does not use any separate classification of journals, Minister of Education told Parliament (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational image)

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) does not use any classification of journals for rankings of management institutions, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said while answering a question in Rajya Sabha.

“The NIRF does not use any classification of journals for rankings of management Institutions. All articles published in management discipline and indexed in Web of Science and Scopus are considered for ranking of management institutions,” said Pokhriyal. “Articles published in FT50 journals are also given additional weightage,” he added.

For the classification of journals, the ministry refers to the Australian Business Deans Council (ABDC) ratings. In the ABDC ratings, various research institutes of the world are divided into four categories – A*, A, B, C, said Pokhriyal.

As per the list published by ABDC Business Perspective and Research, the names of Indian journals which have been categorized are Indian Economic Journal, Indian Economic Review, Indian Development and Development Review, Indian Journal of Corporate Governance, Indian Journal of Economics, Indian Journal of Finance, Indian Journal of Finance and Banking, Indian Journal of Gender Studies, Indian Journal of Industrial Relation, Indian Journal of Labor Economics, Indian Journal of Marketing, the minister informed.

