NIRF 2023 Rankings: New category added; registrations open till November 18

NIRF 2023 Rankings: The Ministry of Education is inviting applications for National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking for the year 2023. Interested higher education institutions (HEIs) can register for the Indian rankings on the official website — nirfindia.org.

Institutes have time till 5 pm of November 18 to register for these rankings.

This year, NIRF has added one new discipline namely, Agriculture and Allied Sectors. Also, architecture discipline has been renamed as Architecture and Planning.

Last year, there were only four categories– Overall, Colleges, Universities and Research Institutions and seven subject domains– Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture and Dental.

In NIRF 2022 rankings, IISc Bangalore ranked first amongst all institutions under research and universities category, it ranked second in the overall ranking. IIT Madras secured the first position in the overall ranking category.

National Law School of India University bagged the top spot in the law category.

Meanwhile, IIM Ahmedabad was the top ranked management college. Last year, around 670 institutions participated in the rankings out of which 387 had no research publications.

The institutes were ranked based on different parameters in different disciplines. Some of the parameters include research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, among others.