NIRF ranking 2020: List of colleges from Tamil Nadu in top 100

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has topped the overall National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list for the year 2020. A total of 18 institutions from Tamil Nadu have made it to the top 100 in the list, which was was released online by Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on June 11.

NIRF is a framework approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development that outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The framework ranks educational institutions across the country based on broad parameters such as teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

Here is the rank list of Tamil Nadu universities:

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras – 1

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore – 13

Anna University, Chennai – 20

Bharathiar University, Coimbatore – 21

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli – 24

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore – 28

University of Madras, Chennai – 41

Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy, Thanjavur – 48

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai – 51

S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai – 58

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai – 61

Alagappa University Karaikudi – 64

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai – 66

Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirapalli – 77

Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering, Kancheepuram – 83

Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai – 84

PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore – 86

Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research, Chennai – 87.

