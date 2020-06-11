NIRF 2020 ranking: List of colleges from Karnataka in top 100

NIRF 2020 ranking: IISc Banagalore campus emerged as the best university in India. (Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal) NIRF 2020 ranking: IISc Banagalore campus emerged as the best university in India. (Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal)

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) Bangalore emerged as the best university in India as the National Indian Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 was announced on Thursday. IISc. had won the title last year as well.

A total of six institutions from Karnataka have made it to the top 100 in the list which was released online by Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on June 11.

NIRF Rankings 2020: Check top 10 universities in India

Under the ranking framework prepared by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), universities and higher education institutes across India were assessed on various parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Here is how universities/colleges from Karnataka fared in the ‘Overall’ list this year:

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru – 2

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal – 14

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal – 33

Mysore University, Mysuru – 47

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru – 54

Bangalore University, Bengaluru – 100

