NIRDPR guides gram panchayats to monitor migrants amid coronavirus

National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) has launched awareness initiatives to help curb the spread of coronavirus in rural India. The institute has developed an Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material to spread awareness about the pandemic amid panchayats and hence villages and villagers.

Apart from the general guidelines such as washing hands, maintaining social distancing etc, this material also includes measures to ensure that no person goes hungry, irrespective of their socio-economic background, claims the institute.

Through the initiatives, the NIDPR is also helping villages monitor the migrants who are returning from cities. “This initiative is aimed at helping migrants and ensure that they are adequately screened for coronavirus or COVID-19 infection, and quarantined where necessary,” the institute said.

W.R. Reddy IAS, Director General, NIRDPR, said “As part of the constitutional mandate, the Panchayats are familiar with the preparation of Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP). The GPDP has been an important element of ‘low cost’ or ‘no cost’ development initiatives which have transformed many Panchayats into progressive developed islands across the country. The present crisis of Covid-19 can be tackled by such measures using sheer imagination and passionate leadership of the Gram Panchayats.”

“There could be number of households in each Panchayat area where the migrant families have come back from urban centers would lack any resources for sustenance for this long period, as their livelihoods may depend on daily earnings. We need to focus on them too,” added Dr. Reddy.

