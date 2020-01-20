NIRDPR admissions open: Apply for PG Diploma in rural development, management

NIRDPR admissions are open (Representational image) NIRDPR admissions are open (Representational image)

NIRDPR admissions: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) has invited applications for admission to its Postgraduate Diploma in Rural Development Management (PGDRDM) and Postgraduate Diploma in Management, Rural Management (PGDM-RM) programmes. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, nirdpr.org.in till April 10.

Candidates will be selected based in CAT/XAT/ MAT/ATMA/CMAT and GMAT. Applicant should have at least 50 per cent marks in the graduate degree from a recognised college. The cut-off is 45 per cent for reserved category candidates. Candidates will be called for group discussion and/or interview as well.

The programme will commence from April 19, 2020. The two-year programme, spread over six trimesters, consists of classroom teaching and interactive learning, field visits, and organisational internships. The first year of the programme consists of 18 credit courses and two non-credit courses adding up to 72 credits. The second year of the programme consists of 54 credits.

An application fee of Rs 400 will be applicable. For BC category candidates the fee is Rs 200 while SC, ST and PwD category candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

Those who graduate woth the PG diploma will get job in Corporate sector on CSR initiatives, State Livelihood Rural Missions (SLRMs) and NIRDPR across thematic projects.

