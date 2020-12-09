NIRDPR admissions 2021 for distance mode open, here’s all you need to know

NIRDPR admissions open at nirdpr.org.in (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/ Representational)

NIRDPR admissions 2021: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) under the Ministry of Rural Development has invited applications for admissions to 2021 academic sessions for its postgraduate diploma and diploma programmes. Interested can apply at nirdpr.org.in and admissions.nirdpr.org.in. The application process is on and will remain open till January 15.

The applications are invited in distance mode. The duration of the postgraduate diploma courses is 18 months while that of diploma courses is 12 months. The PG diploma courses on offer including a course in sustainable rural development, tribal development management, and another in geospatial technology applications in rural development. The diploma is a one-year programme on Panchayati Raj governance and rural development.

Eligibility for all PG diploma and diploma courses is a graduate-level degree in any discipline for a UGC recognised institute. The application fee for all courses is Rs 500. For students belonging to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 300.

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management | Machine learning | Gaming Industry | Product design | Transport mobility design | Gemmology

Self-instructional material shall be provided in soft copy to the enrolled students and the same will be available in the learning management system portal of NIRDPR website. There will also be contact classes and exams details of which will be informed to students.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd