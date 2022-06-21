scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

NIPER JEE 2022 result declared; steps to download scorecard

Candidates who appeared for the NIPER JEE masters examination can check their results at the official website of NIPER Hyderabad - niperhyd.ac.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 4:03:40 pm
The exam was held as a computer-based test (CBT) on June 12. The scorecards contain details of the candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, reporting time, etc. Representational image.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has declared the results for the NIPER Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the NIPER JEE masters examination can check their results at the official website of NIPER Hyderabad – niperhyd.ac.in. 

Read |IIT Madras offers new MA programme, know how to apply

 The exam was held as a computer-based test (CBT) on June 12. The scorecards contain details of the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre details, reporting time, etc.

 NIPER JEE 2022 Result: Steps to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit NIPER’s official webpage at niperhyd.ac.in.

Best of Express Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...Premium
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...Premium
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: Click the link that says ‘NIPER JEE 2022 Results: Download Masters Rank Card’ on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will appear.

Step 4: Fill in your credentials and click the ‘Submit’ button after clicking the ‘Download Masters Rank Card’ option.

Step 5: The outcome will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download the document and save a physical copy for future reference.

The exam is being conducted for the purpose of admitting  968 students for Master in Pharmacy and 180 students for PhD in NIPER Joint Entrance Exam participating institutes.

 

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement