NIPER JEE 2022 result declared; steps to download scorecard

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has declared the results for the NIPER Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the NIPER JEE masters examination can check their results at the official website of NIPER Hyderabad – niperhyd.ac.in.

The exam was held as a computer-based test (CBT) on June 12. The scorecards contain details of the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre details, reporting time, etc.

NIPER JEE 2022 Result: Steps to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit NIPER’s official webpage at niperhyd.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the link that says ‘NIPER JEE 2022 Results: Download Masters Rank Card’ on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will appear.

Step 4: Fill in your credentials and click the ‘Submit’ button after clicking the ‘Download Masters Rank Card’ option.

Step 5: The outcome will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download the document and save a physical copy for future reference.

The exam is being conducted for the purpose of admitting 968 students for Master in Pharmacy and 180 students for PhD in NIPER Joint Entrance Exam participating institutes.