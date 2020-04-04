NIPER JEE 2020 applications open, here’s all you need to know

NIPER JEE 2020: niperahm.ac.in.(Representational Image) NIPER JEE 2020: niperahm.ac.in.(Representational Image)

NIPER JEE 2020: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Ahmedabad has invited applications for Joint Entrance Examination (NIPER JEE) 2020. Those seeking admissions at any of the six NIPERs can apply at the official website, niperah.ac.in. The application process has begun and will conclude on May 15.

The NIPER JEE 2020 will be a computer-based test and is scheduled to be held on June 14. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for interview and document verification rounds. Finally selected candidates will be granted admission in MS, MPharm, MBA, MTech and PhD courses across specialisations, based on merit.

NIPER JEE 2020: Fee

For PhD courses, the fee is Rs 3000 and for reserved category candidates it is Rs 1500. Those applying for two courses will have to pay Rs 4000; for reserved category candidates it is Rs 2000.

NIPER JEE 2020: Exam

While admission to MS, MPharm, and MTech will be on the basis of counselling and marks obtained in GATE or GPAT. For MBA, entrance exam will have 200 questions at level of B.Pharm; for MSc the exam will be two hours long. The questions will be MCQ type and for every wrong answer 25 per cent of marks allotted to the question will be deducted.

For PhD entrance, 170 questions of 85 marks, for each of chemical sciences, biological sciences and pharmaceutical sciences will be asked. The question paper will be of the level of M.S. (Pharm), M.Pharm,M.Tech. (Pharm.); M.V.Sc.; M.D. and M.Sc in relevant discipline level. The qualified candidates in each discipline shall have to appear for interview which will carry 15 mark. Rest of the rules remain same.

