NIOS to issue single result document from Oct-Nov 2021 exams onwards

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will issue marks statement-cum-certificate as a single result document in place of three separate documents from the October-November 2021 exam onwards. The authority has issued a public notice with regards to the new change.

“NIOS will issue marks statement-cum-certificate as a single result document in place of 3 separate documents i.e Marks Statement, Provisional Certificate & Final Pass Certificate to all successful learners from Oct-Nov 2021 examination,” reads NIOS’s official tweet.

NIOS will issue Marks statement-cum-Certificate as a single Result Document in place of 03 separate documents i.e Marks Statement, Provisional Certificate & Final Pass Certificate to all successful learners from Oct-Nov 2021 examination. For details pl see the notification.@ANI pic.twitter.com/gBncRgBDcu — NIOS (@niostwit) December 10, 2021

Prior to this, NIOS issued three different certificates – marks statement, provisional certificate and final pass certificate to all successful learners.

In the new marks statement-cum-certificate, the word ‘Pass’ will appear in case the learner is fulfilling the passing criteria, else four-cross (XXXX) will appear on the marks statement. In case of improvement the same document will be issued indicating PASS ‘Appeared for Improvement’. This will also be applicable for any previous students applying for duplicate or correction in documents. ​​The Institute will issue Transfer-cum-Migration Certificate separately to the successful learners.