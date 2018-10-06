NIOS students from Kerala can’t register for April-May 2019 exams, Shashi Tharoor asks Javadekar to fix

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Saturday tweeted to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to help students from Kerala avail the benefit of the extended registration date. (File Photo) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Saturday tweeted to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to help students from Kerala avail the benefit of the extended registration date. (File Photo)

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) students from Kerala cannot avail the benefit of the extended registration date, Thiruvananthapuram MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Saturday. Tharoor, in a tweet, requested Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar to rectify the problem.

“NIOS students from Kerala are not able to avail the benefit of extended registration date as all the study centres are full. Many students in my constituency are affected: all 3 Tvm centres are full. None of the numbers of @niostwit is responding Hope @PrakashJavdekar will fix!,” tweeted Thiruvananthapuram MP Tharoor.

Considering the conditions following the devastating Kerala floods, the NIOS on October 1 extended the registration date for April-May 2019 examinations to October 15. The NIOS has also decided to accept the offline admission form and exempted late fees for it.

“Due to devastating flood hit Kerala State, NIOS has decided to accept the offline Admission form & late fee exemption of Admission/Examination. Learners whose board exam documents have been lost/damaged in the floods, will be provided the same without any charge on request basis,” NIOS tweeted on October 1.

The NIOS has also released the schedule for Class 10 and 12 October examinations. The 12th examination is scheduled on October 6, and the Class 10 examination October 8. The students who will appear for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website, nios.ac.in. The Class 12 examination will begin with Sanskrit on October 6 and Class 10 examination will commence on October 8 with Employability Skills paper.

