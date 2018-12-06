NIOS result: D.El.Ed September exam result declared at nios.ac.in

NIOS result: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result for the diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed), second semester on its official website – nios.ac.in. This exam is conducted twice a year. The latest result is for the exam conducted in September 2018.

Advertising

The result was not only declared on the official website but also first announced on the official twitter handle of the NIOS. Chek the tweet with image –

Result of 2nd D.El.Ed. Public Examination held in September 2018 Declared. Visit https://t.co/Qzj5c8HunB pic.twitter.com/anGKgZvmZA — NIOS (@niostwit) December 5, 2018

For the D.El.Ed exam conducted in June, around 1,62,457 untrained teachers appeared for the examination from West Bengal, and 2,69,377 from Bihar. From Assam, 1,16,930 untrained teachers appeared for the exam while it is 66,323 in Jharkhand and 52084 from Odisha.

Read | NIOS DElEd result updates

NIOS is likely to release the results for class 10 and 12 including for the on-demand exams. The class 10 and class 12 eams were conducted in October-November 2018.

NIOS result: How to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website – nios.ac.in

Advertising

Step 2 – On the home page, scroll down to find examination/results link

Step 3 – click on the link and go the new page

Step 4 – Click on the link – ‘result for diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed)..’ under results

Step 5 – A new page will open

Step 6 – Fill-in your roll number in the new page

Step 7 – Check the result and download

The two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) is a government initiative to train teachers. Teachers responsible for class 1 to class 8 undergo the exam.