NIOS releases revised date sheet for Class 10, 12, exams from July 17

NIOS date sheet class 10, 12: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the revised date sheet for board exams for class 10 and class 12. The exams which were scheduled to be conducted in March were postponed due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic and now it will be held from July 17.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted the revised date sheets, “The date sheets for Class X and Class XII examinations by @niostwit have now been released.” He also wished the candidates luck and asked them to stay safe.

The Datesheets for Class X and Class XII examinations by @niostwit have now been released. All the best students!#StaySafe #StudyWell pic.twitter.com/1n3KAi5oiJ — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) May 31, 2020

Over a lakh candidates had applied to appear for the examinations that was scheduled to begin from March 24 earlier. The class 10 and 12 exams will be held from July 17 to August 13 from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. Like other board exams, NIOS exams too will be held amid social distancing norms where masks and sanitisers will be allowed in the exam hall.

NIOS 10th, 12th datesheet released: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10, 12 date sheets

Step 3: Class 10, 12 date sheets will be released on the website

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About NIOS

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of the Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.

