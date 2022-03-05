NIOS releases hall tickets for Class 10, 12 practical exam 2022: Check how to download

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. Candidates can now visit the official website — sdmis.nios.ac.in — to download hall tickets for secondary and senior secondary courses for April 2022.

This year, NIOS class 10 and 12 practical exams 2022 are scheduled to begin from March 14 and conclude on March 26, 2022. Meanwhile, the NIOS Public (theory) examination for secondary and senior secondary courses is scheduled to begin on April 4.

NIOS practical exams hall tickets: How to download

Step 1: Visit to the official website — sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on the ‘Exams & Result’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: From the drop-down menu, click on ‘examination’ and then select the ‘Public exam hall ticket (practical) March 2022’ option.

Step 4: Enter the enrollment number and click on submit.

Step 5: The NIOS practical exam hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference.

Also read | NIOS releases date sheet for public exams 2022; theory papers to begin from April 4

Candidates should note that the hall ticket can be downloaded only if they have paid exam fee for Apr – May 2022 public examination and if the student’s photograph is available with NIOS. “In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,” the official notice from NIOS instructed.

It will be compulsory for students to wear face masks and/or hand gloves in the exam centre premises. Candidates may also carry a small transparent hand sanitiser bottle. At the entry gate of examination centre, the temperature of each learner shall be checked by thermal screening and in case a learner fails to meet the criteria of temperature, he/she shall not be permitted to take examination on that day.