NIOS releases date sheet for public exams 2022; theory papers to begin from April 4

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for the Public Examination (Theory) for April 2022 for secondary and senior secondary courses. The exams will commence from April 4, 2022 at the identified examination center in India and overseas for learners registered for this examination. The date sheets are available on the official website of NIOS, nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.

For class 12 theory examinations, three hours will be allotted for each exam. Subjects are divided into two groups for class 10. Group A will have compulsory and optional language papers whereas candidates will have to choose one language other than english for Group B.

The NIOS class 12 exams will begin with the Sanskrit and early childhood care and education papers on April 4, and conclude with business studies on April 30.

The NIOS class 10 exams will begin with Hindustani Sangeet on April 4 and end with employability skills, entrepreneurship and carnatic sangeet papers on April 30.

Almost all the exams of class 10 and class 12 NIOS Public Exams (Theory) will be held for a duration of three hours from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, for the Indian students and between 3 pm and 6 pm for the overseas students.