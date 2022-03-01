scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Must Read

NIOS releases date sheet for public exams 2022; theory papers to begin from April 4

The date sheet for NIOS Public (Theory) Examination for April 2022 is out. Candidates can view the date sheet on their official website - nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
March 1, 2022 12:55:32 pm
NIOS Datesheet 2922NIOS theory papers to commence from April 4. (Representative image/Pexels)

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for the Public Examination (Theory) for April 2022 for secondary and senior secondary courses. The exams will commence from April 4, 2022 at the identified examination center in India and overseas for learners registered for this examination. The date sheets are available on the official website of NIOS, nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in. 

For class 12 theory examinations, three hours will be allotted for each exam. Subjects are divided into two groups for class 10. Group A will have compulsory and optional language papers whereas candidates will have to choose one language other than english for Group B. 

Read |NTA likely to announce JEE Main, NEET-UG, CUCET entrance exam schedule next week

The NIOS class 12 exams will begin with the Sanskrit and early childhood care and education papers on April 4, and conclude with business studies on April 30. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The NIOS class 10 exams will begin with Hindustani Sangeet on April 4 and end with employability skills, entrepreneurship and carnatic sangeet papers on April 30.

Almost all the exams of class 10 and class 12 NIOS Public Exams (Theory) will be held for a duration of three hours from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, for the Indian students and between 3 pm and 6 pm for the overseas students.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 01: Latest News

Advertisement