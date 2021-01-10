NIOS releases admit card for Classes 10, 12 practical exams

NIOS classes 10, 12 practical exam admit card: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the admit card for the classes 10, 12 practical exams on Sunday. The admit card is available to download at sdmis.nios.ac.in. The practical exams will be held from January 14 to 25.

Meanwhile, the theory exams will be held from January 22 to February 15. The hall ticket for the theory exam will soon be released. The national open board had released the date sheet of the theory exams earlier.

NIOS classes 10, 12 practical exam admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link- sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket

Step 3: Enter enrollment number, hall ticket type

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates need to carry their admit card with them to the exam hall, without which entry will not be permitted. The result of the exams is likely to be declared in six weeks after the last exam, as per the official notice.