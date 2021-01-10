scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Must Read

NIOS releases admit card for Classes 10, 12 practical exams

NIOS classes 10, 12 practical exam admit card: The practical exams will be be held from January 14 to 25, while theory exam from January 22 to February 15

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2021 1:13:39 pm
admit-card 1200Download NIOS classes 10, 12 practical exam admit card at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS classes 10, 12 practical exam admit card: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the admit card for the classes 10, 12 practical exams on Sunday. The admit card is available to download at sdmis.nios.ac.in. The practical exams will be held from January 14 to 25.

Meanwhile, the theory exams will be held from January 22 to February 15. The hall ticket for the theory exam will soon be released. The national open board had released the date sheet of the theory exams earlier.

NIOS classes 10, 12 practical exam admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- sdmis.nios.ac.in

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: Click on the link- sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket

Step 3: Enter enrollment number, hall ticket type

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates need to carry their admit card with them to the exam hall, without which entry will not be permitted. The result of the exams is likely to be declared in six weeks after the last exam, as per the official notice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 10: Latest News

Advertisement