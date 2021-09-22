NIOS releases admit card for Classes 10, 12 practical exams

NIOS classes 10, 12 practical exam admit card: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the admit card for the classes 10, 12 practical exams today. The admit card is available to download at sdmis.nios.ac.in. The practical exams will be held for the session October-November 2021. The practical examination will begin from September 27.

“Your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid the exam fee for Oct – Nov 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,” the official website read.

NIOS Classes 10, 12 practical exam admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link- sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket

Step 3: Enter enrollment number, hall ticket type

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates need to carry their admit card with them to the exam hall, without which entry will not be permitted. The result of the exams is likely to be declared in six weeks after the last exam, as per the official notice.