NIOS registrations open for October-November 2026 exam; check application fees

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the online registration process for the forthcoming October-November 2026 examination for Vocational Education Courses on the official website. The exam will be conducted only for students who could not pass the April-May 2026 exams. As per the recently issued notification, the registration facility has been opened specifically for students who could not pass the April-May 2026 examination or those who passed the examination but wish to improve their marks.
The regular registration window without a late fee will remain open from August 20 to September 3, 2026. Students can apply for the examination through the official websites of the board, nios.ac.in or voc.nios.ac.in. To apply for the exam within the initial registration window, candidates will be required to pay an examination fee of Rs 400 per subject or module. The fee is inclusive of theory, practical, and internal assessment, wherever applicable.
NIOS has also provided an additional window in case students miss the regular deadline. Students can register for the exams from September 4 to September 8, by paying a late fee of Rs 150 per subject in addition to the aforementioned examination fee. A final registration opportunity will be provided to students from September 9 to September 13, for which students will be entitled to pay a consolidated late fee of Rs. 1,600 per learner, in addition to the regular examination fee.
The board has clarified that registration and payment of examination fees will only be accepted through the online process. “No offline forms or examination fee will be accepted,” the notification stated.
NIOS has also advised all the students to complete the registration within the prescribed deadlines, as no forms will be accepted after the last date mentioned above. Students are required to check the official NIOS website for further updates on the upcoming exams.