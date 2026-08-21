NIOS registrations open for October-November 2026 exam; check application fees

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the online registration process for the forthcoming October-November 2026 examination for Vocational Education Courses on the official website. The exam will be conducted only for students who could not pass the April-May 2026 exams. As per the recently issued notification, the registration facility has been opened specifically for students who could not pass the April-May 2026 examination or those who passed the examination but wish to improve their marks.

The regular registration window without a late fee will remain open from August 20 to September 3, 2026. Students can apply for the examination through the official websites of the board, nios.ac.in or voc.nios.ac.in. To apply for the exam within the initial registration window, candidates will be required to pay an examination fee of Rs 400 per subject or module. The fee is inclusive of theory, practical, and internal assessment, wherever applicable.