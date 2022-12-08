scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

NIOS Public Exam 2023: Registration for Class 10, 12 begins; check details

NIOS Public Exam for Class 10th, 12th: Candidates have time till January 10, 2023 to register for the public exam to be held in April-May 2023.

NIOS Public Exam 2023: The last date for registration with late fees is January 25, 2023.
NIOS Public Exam for Class 10, 12: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) recently began the registration process for secondary (class 10) and senior secondary (class 12) courses for public examinations to be held during April-May 2023. Candidates can check the schedule at the official NIOS website — nios.ac.in.

Candidates enrolled in stream-1, block-1 for April 2023 and unsuccessful eligible students of previous examinations can register till January 10, 2023, without late fees.

For students who registered/appeared in the October-November 2022 examination, they can register online from December 26 till January 10, 2023, without late fees.

From January 11 to January 17, 2023 candidates can register by paying late fees for Rs 100 per subject. After that, from January 18 to 25, 2023 candidates can register by paying a consolidated fee of Rs 1500 per student.

Candidates should pay the examination fee only through the online mode.

Students have to ensure that there should be an essential gap of two years between the passing years of the two exams. If the learner doesn’t have the required gap, they can register only for four subjects (including the subjects already passed) for the exam.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 04:36:47 pm
