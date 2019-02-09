NIOS PDPET bridge course exam schedule released, check here

NIOS PDPET bridge course exam: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for the Professional Development Programme for Elementary Teachers (PDPET) examination for Untrained in-service teachers. The first public examination for PDPET bridge course will be conducted in March.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 19 to 25, 2019. The admit cards for the examination will be released at nios.ac.in/ dled.nios.ac.in.

NIOS PDPET bridge course exam 2019: Datesheet

Elementary Education: Context, Concerns and Challenges (Paper code- 521): March 19

Understanding Elementary School Child (Paper code- 522): March 22

Curriculum and Teaching learning Process (Paper code- 523): March 23

Pedagogy of Elementary School Subject (Paper code-524): March 25

Candidates would be required to carry the identity card sent by the NIOS and the print out of the hall ticket in the examination hall along with a valid photo identity proof issued by the government. In case a candidate is not carrying the necessary documents they might not be allowed to appear for the exam, according to the official release.

The diploma in elementary education is an exam held by the government of India for untrained teachers teaching the primary and upper primary classes. The ministry of HRD has asked teachers to appear for the programme to attain the at enabling skills, competencies, attitudes and understanding required to make them more effective.