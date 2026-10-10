NIOS October Exam Date sheet 2026: Class 10, 12 subject-wise timetable here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for the October 2026 examinations for Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary). The examinations for both classes will begin on October 22, 2026, with the schedule extending until December 7 for Class 10 and December 5 for Class 12.
The date sheet includes subject-wise examination dates and timings for academic and vocational courses. Students appearing for the examinations can check their respective schedules on the official NIOS website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.
|Date
|Subject(s)
|Exam timing
|October 22, 2026 (Thursday)
|Folk Art (244), Physical Education (273)
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|October 22, 2026 (Thursday)
|Veda Adhyayan (245), Logistics and Supply Chain Management (258), Principles and Inventory Management (259)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|October 23, 2026 (Friday)
|Accountancy (224)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|October 23, 2026 (Friday)
|Indian Sign Language (230), Painting (225)
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|October 28, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Bengali (203), Marathi (204), Telugu (205), Gujarati (207), Kannada (208), Punjabi (210), Assamese (228), Nepali (231), Malayalam (232), Odia (233), Bhoti Language (234), Arabic (235), Persian (236), Tamil (237), Sindhi (238)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|October 29, 2026 (Thursday)
|Data Entry Operations (Th) (229)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|October 31, 2026 (Saturday)
|Home Science (216)
|2:30 pm to 5 pm
|November 2, 2026 (Monday)
|Sanskrit (209), Bodh Darshan (241), Employability Skills (250), Military Studies (274)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 4, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Psychology (222)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 5, 2026 (Thursday)
|Mathematics (211)
|2:30 pm to 5 pm
|November 6, 2026 (Friday)
|Science (212)
|2:30 pm to 5 pm
|November 12, 2026 (Thursday)
|English (202)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 17, 2026 (Tuesday)
|Business Studies (215)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 18, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Hindi (201)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 20, 2026 (Friday)
|Economics (214)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 20, 2026 (Friday)
|Natyakala (285)
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|November 21, 2026 (Saturday)
|Social Science (213)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 25, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Indian Culture and Heritage (223)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 26, 2026 (Thursday)
|Urdu (206)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 28, 2026 (Saturday)
|Hindustani Sangeet (242)
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|December 1, 2026 (Tuesday)
|Sanskrit Vyakaran (246), Entrepreneurship (249)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|December 2, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Bakery and Confectionary (256), Certificate in Basic Computing (Theory) (608), Certificate in Desktop Publishing (613), Certificate in Yog (614)
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|December 2, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Cutting and Tailoring (605), Dress Making (606), Beauty Culture and Hair Care (612), Certificate in Indian Embroidery (628), Beauty Therapy (640), Hair Care and Styling (641), Hand and Foot Care (642)
|2:30 pm to 4 pm
|December 4, 2026 (Friday)
|Carnatic Sangeet (243)
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|December 5, 2026 (Saturday)
|Bharatiya Darshan (247)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|December 7, 2026 (Monday)
|Sanskrit Sahitya (248)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
All Class 10 examinations will begin at 2:30 pm. Depending on the subject, the paper will end at 4 pm, 4:30 pm, 5 pm or 5:30 pm. Students should check the duration listed against their subjects in the date sheet and reach their examination centres with sufficient time before the scheduled start.
|Date
|Subject(s)
|Exam timing
|October 22, 2026 (Thursday)
|Sanskrit Vyakaran (346), Basics of Transportation (379), Bodh Darshan (381)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|October 23, 2026 (Friday)
|Early Childhood Care and Education (376)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|October 24, 2026 (Saturday)
|Geography (316)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|October 28, 2026 (Wednesday)
|English (302)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|October 29, 2026 (Thursday)
|Painting (332)
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|October 31, 2026 (Saturday)
|Mathematics (311), Transportation and Warehouse Management (377)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 2, 2026 (Monday)
|Physics (312), History (315), Environmental Science (333), Library and Information Science (339)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 4, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Hindi (301), Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship (350), Inventory Management (378)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 5, 2026 (Thursday)
|Biology (314), Accountancy (320), Introduction to Law (338), Military History (375)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 6, 2026 (Friday)
|Business Studies (319)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 12, 2026 (Thursday)
|Computer Science (330), Sociology (331), Tourism (337), Physical Education (373)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 17, 2026 (Tuesday)
|Chemistry (313), Political Science (317), Mass Communication (336), Military Studies (374)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 18, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Bengali (303), Tamil (304), Odia (305), Gujarati (307), Punjabi (310), Arabic (341), Persian (342), Malayalam (343), Sindhi (344), Bhoti Language (380)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 20, 2026 (Friday)
|Sanskrit (309)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 21, 2026 (Saturday)
|Economics (318)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 25, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Home Science (321)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 26, 2026 (Thursday)
|Data Entry Operations (Th) (336)
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|November 28, 2026 (Saturday)
|Psychology (328)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|November 28, 2026 (Saturday)
|Indian Sign Language (382)
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|December 1, 2026 (Tuesday)
|House Keeping (356), Catering Management (357), Food Processing (358), Hotel Front Office Operations (360), Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables (363), Computer and Office Applications (631), Data Entry Operations (632)
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|December 1, 2026 (Tuesday)
|Web Designing and Development (Th) (622)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|December 1, 2026 (Tuesday)
|Web Development (660), CRM Domestic Voice (661), Computer Hardware Assembly and Maintenance (663)
|2:30 pm to 4 pm
|December 1, 2026 (Tuesday)
|Yog Assistant (667)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|December 2, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Urdu (306), Veda Adhyayan (345), Entrepreneurship (349)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|December 4, 2026 (Friday)
|Bharatiya Darshan (347), Krishi: Production, Processing and Making (383)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|December 4, 2026 (Friday)
|Natyakala (385)
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|December 5, 2026 (Saturday)
|Gender Studies (340), Sanskrit Sahitya (348)
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
For Class 12, examinations will also start at 2:30 pm, with most papers scheduled to conclude at 5:30 pm. Some subjects, including Painting and Indian Sign Language, will have shorter examination durations. Students should consult the official date sheet for their subject codes, timings and any additional instructions issued by NIOS. The date sheet is available on the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.