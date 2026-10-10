NIOS October Exam Date sheet 2026: Class 10, 12 subject-wise timetable here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for the October 2026 examinations for Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary). The examinations for both classes will begin on October 22, 2026, with the schedule extending until December 7 for Class 10 and December 5 for Class 12.

The date sheet includes subject-wise examination dates and timings for academic and vocational courses. Students appearing for the examinations can check their respective schedules on the official NIOS website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10 Exam Timetable 2026

Date Subject(s) Exam timing October 22, 2026 (Thursday) Folk Art (244), Physical Education (273) 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm October 22, 2026 (Thursday) Veda Adhyayan (245), Logistics and Supply Chain Management (258), Principles and Inventory Management (259) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm October 23, 2026 (Friday) Accountancy (224) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm October 23, 2026 (Friday) Indian Sign Language (230), Painting (225) 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm October 28, 2026 (Wednesday) Bengali (203), Marathi (204), Telugu (205), Gujarati (207), Kannada (208), Punjabi (210), Assamese (228), Nepali (231), Malayalam (232), Odia (233), Bhoti Language (234), Arabic (235), Persian (236), Tamil (237), Sindhi (238) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm October 29, 2026 (Thursday) Data Entry Operations (Th) (229) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm October 31, 2026 (Saturday) Home Science (216) 2:30 pm to 5 pm November 2, 2026 (Monday) Sanskrit (209), Bodh Darshan (241), Employability Skills (250), Military Studies (274) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm November 4, 2026 (Wednesday) Psychology (222) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm November 5, 2026 (Thursday) Mathematics (211) 2:30 pm to 5 pm November 6, 2026 (Friday) Science (212) 2:30 pm to 5 pm November 12, 2026 (Thursday) English (202) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm November 17, 2026 (Tuesday) Business Studies (215) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm November 18, 2026 (Wednesday) Hindi (201) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm November 20, 2026 (Friday) Economics (214) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm November 20, 2026 (Friday) Natyakala (285) 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm November 21, 2026 (Saturday) Social Science (213) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm November 25, 2026 (Wednesday) Indian Culture and Heritage (223) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm November 26, 2026 (Thursday) Urdu (206) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm November 28, 2026 (Saturday) Hindustani Sangeet (242) 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm December 1, 2026 (Tuesday) Sanskrit Vyakaran (246), Entrepreneurship (249) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm December 2, 2026 (Wednesday) Bakery and Confectionary (256), Certificate in Basic Computing (Theory) (608), Certificate in Desktop Publishing (613), Certificate in Yog (614) 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm December 2, 2026 (Wednesday) Cutting and Tailoring (605), Dress Making (606), Beauty Culture and Hair Care (612), Certificate in Indian Embroidery (628), Beauty Therapy (640), Hair Care and Styling (641), Hand and Foot Care (642) 2:30 pm to 4 pm December 4, 2026 (Friday) Carnatic Sangeet (243) 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm December 5, 2026 (Saturday) Bharatiya Darshan (247) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm December 7, 2026 (Monday) Sanskrit Sahitya (248) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

All Class 10 examinations will begin at 2:30 pm. Depending on the subject, the paper will end at 4 pm, 4:30 pm, 5 pm or 5:30 pm. Students should check the duration listed against their subjects in the date sheet and reach their examination centres with sufficient time before the scheduled start.