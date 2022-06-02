NIOS ODE 2022 registration begins: Check how to register

NIOS ODE 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the registration for on demand examination (ODE) for secondary and senior secondary courses on June 1, 2022. Interested candidates can register through the official website — nios.ac.in

The board will be conducting the examination at NIOS headquarters and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas from June 14, 2022.

As per the official notice, NIOS will be conducting the ODE theory exams at NIOS, HQ, Noida four days a week (from Tuesday to Friday). The exams in Kendriya Vidyalaya will be held for three days, namely Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

NIOS ODE 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘admission tab’ and then ODE

Step 3: After that, click on the link for ‘June 2022 to Sept 2022’

Step 4: Fill the required details and upload the scanned documents in the mentioned size.

Step 5: Check the application form carefully and submit it.

Download the application form and take a hard copy of it for future reference.

As directed by the board, candidates’ registration can get cancelled if the mentioned document is not uploaded or if the document upload is not in the mentioned size. The board has also clarified that if the candidature is cancelled due to some error then the board will not be responsible for it.

Candidates are requested to follow the official website for more updates.