scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 04, 2021
MUST READ

NIOS ODE 2022 exam dates announced; registration begins from December 6

The registration process, as well as fee submission window, will open on December 6. The complete date sheet will be uploaded at the website soon. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
December 4, 2021 5:53:16 pm
NIOS, NIOS exams, NIOS 2022 ODECandidates can register on the official website - nios.ac.in (Representative image)

The  National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam schedule for on-demand examination 2022. As per the schedule, the exams will begin on January 4, 2022. Candidates can register on the official website – nios.ac.in

The registration process, as well as fee submission window, will open on December 6. The complete date sheet will be uploaded on the website soon. 

Read |Despite provisions, differently-abled students struggle for basic rights

The NIOS on-demand examination will be held for both class 10, 12 at NIOS headquarter four days in a week (Tuesday to Friday) and at identified Kendriya Vidyalayas three days in a week (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday). 

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 04: Latest News

Advertisement