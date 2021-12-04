NIOS ODE 2022 exam dates announced; registration begins from December 6

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam schedule for on-demand examination 2022. As per the schedule, the exams will begin on January 4, 2022. Candidates can register on the official website – nios.ac.in

The registration process, as well as fee submission window, will open on December 6. The complete date sheet will be uploaded on the website soon.

The NIOS On Demand Examination, 2022 for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses will be conducted from 4th January, 2022 onwards.The ODE Registration and fee submission for the same will be available on NIOS website https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2 &https://t.co/H8sTOgjNN9 from

6.12.2021. pic.twitter.com/59jXfmrg8v — NIOS (@niostwit) December 3, 2021

The NIOS on-demand examination will be held for both class 10, 12 at NIOS headquarter four days in a week (Tuesday to Friday) and at identified Kendriya Vidyalayas three days in a week (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday).

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.