Thursday, March 25, 2021
NIOS extends registration date for Classes 10 and 12

Students are advised to keep their documents handy while completing the NIOS registration 2021.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 25, 2021 8:58:16 pm
NIOS extended application deadline.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) today extended the application deadline for secondary and senior secondary courses for the October 2021 session. Students will have to apply online at sdmis.nios.ac.in for admission to class 10 and class 12 courses. The last date for application is March 31.

“Last date for registration in Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses for Oct 2021 session is now extended till midnight of 31st March 2021.” as per the NIOS.

How to apply for NIOS:

Step 1: Visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Select state or Union Territory, enter identity number, course and submit

Step 3: Enter necessary credentials in the next window

Step 4: Select the subjects

Step 5: Upload and submit scanned documents

Step 6: Make the payment and take a printout

