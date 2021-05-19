NIOS Class 10th exams cancelled, Class 12th postponed

Decision on conduct of class 12 exams will be taken in the next month. (Representational image)

In view of the prevailing situation of Covid 19 pandemic in the country, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has decided to cancel the public exam in theory and practical of secondary courses. As per the official notification released by the institute, the Public Examinations in Theory and practical of senior secondary and vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby postponed till further order.

The NIOS will reviewed the situation on June 20. The notification in this regard shall be issued 15 days in advance prior to the actual date of examinations.

The decision comes after several students were demanding postponement due to Covid-19 situation. The CBSE, CISCE and many other state boards have already deferred class 12 exams and have cancelled class 10 exams.

Dear Learners,

The Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Secondary courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby cancelled and the Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Senior Secondary & Vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby postponed till further order.@DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/VZsTXrKz8N — NIOS (@niostwit) May 19, 2021

As per the official note, “NIOS will devise suitable criteria for assessment and results will be prepared in the best interest of learners. Any learner who is not satisfied with the result so computed will be allowed to appear in Public examinations or through on-demand examination as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examinations.”

About NIOS

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.