Toggle Menu
NIOS DElEd supplementary hall ticket released, check direct linkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/nios-deled-supplementary-hall-ticket-released-check-direct-link-5636456/

NIOS DElEd supplementary hall ticket released, check direct link

NIOS DElEd supplementary hall ticket: The admit card is available at the official website nios.ac.in. The supplementary examination will be conducted from March 26, 2019

nios.ac.in, NIOS, nios hall ticket, nios admit card, nios deled admit card, D.ElEd supplementary hall ticket
NIOS DElEd supplementary hall ticket: The supplementary examination will be conducted from March 26

NIOS DElEd supplementary hall ticket: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for the (D.El.Ed) supplementary exam for course 501-505. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website- nios.ac.in. The supplementary examination will be conducted from March 26, 2019.

NIOS D.El.Ed supplementary admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘D.El.Ed’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘D.El.Ed hall ticket..’

Step 5: Log-in using user name

Step 6: Admit card will appear.

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print-out. For security reasons, it is mandatory to carry a print out of the hall ticket to the exam centre. D.El.Ed is a two-year diploma course for unskilled teachers.

Don't Miss
I respect bhakts and critics of Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi
MS Dhoni understands match situations better than bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IISc, IAS fellowship: Applications open, check eligibility and other details
2 Bihar B.Ed CET result 2019 declared, how to download
3 JEE Main 2019: These subject-wise important topics can help you score good percentile