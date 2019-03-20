NIOS DElEd supplementary hall ticket released, check direct link

NIOS DElEd supplementary hall ticket: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for the (D.El.Ed) supplementary exam for course 501-505. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website- nios.ac.in. The supplementary examination will be conducted from March 26, 2019.

NIOS D.El.Ed supplementary admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘D.El.Ed’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘D.El.Ed hall ticket..’

Step 5: Log-in using user name

Step 6: Admit card will appear.

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print-out. For security reasons, it is mandatory to carry a print out of the hall ticket to the exam centre. D.El.Ed is a two-year diploma course for unskilled teachers.