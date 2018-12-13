NIOS D.El.ED admit cards 2018 released, download at nios.ac.in

NIOS DElEd admit card: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the D.El.Ed (Diploma in elementary education) third examination on its official website – nios.ac.in. Candidates need to download their admit cards which they would need along with the NIOS I card to be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The diploma in elementary education is an exam held by the government of India for untrained teachers teaching the primary and upper primary classes. The ministry of HRD has asked teachers to appear for the programme to attain the at enabling skills, competencies, attitudes and understanding required to make them more effective

NIOS DElEd admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – dled.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘hall ticket 3rd D.ElEd exam ..’

Step 3: A new page will open, fill in your enrolment number and date of birth to log-in

Step 4: Check your admit card and download

Candidates would be required to carry the identity card sent by the NIOS and the print out of the hall ticket in the examination hall along with a valid photo identity proof issued by the government. In case a candidate is not carrying the necessary documents they might not be allowed to appear for the exam, according to the official release.