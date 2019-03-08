NIOS DElEd admit card released, exam on March 15

NIOS DElEd admit card: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for the fourth DElEd (diploma in elementary education) on its official website, nios.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 15, 2019.

D.El.Ed is a two-year diploma course for unskilled teachers. The released hall tickets are for the exam code 508, 509/510. This is the fourth exam and the fifth NIOS D.El.Ed exam will be held from March 26 to March 30.

NIOS D.El.Ed admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘D.El.Ed’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘D.El.Ed hall ticket..’

Step 5: Log-in using user name

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print-out. For security reasons, it is mandatory to carry a print out of the hall ticket to the exam centre.