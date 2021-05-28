NIOS 10th, 12th on-demand April 2021 exams result declared

May 28, 2021 5:07:43 pm
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday has declared the result for on-demand exams conducted in April 2021. The result has been declared for both secondary and senior secondary exams. Candidates can check their scorecards at nios.ac.in. The on-demand class 10, 12 exams were conducted from April 1 to 15, 2021.
The marksheet, other documents will be printed only for overall pass candidates and will be sent to the concerned regional centre for dispatch to the individual candidate. The candidate may apply for evaluation on the website along with the requisite fee mentioned in the proforma. The NIOS also shared the announcement through its official Twitter handle.
Dear learners,
Result of NIOS on-demand examination held from 1st April 2021 to 15th April 2021 is declared today (28th May 2021). The result is available on https://t.co/sHScgOBumO.@ProfSarojSharma @pibchennai @PIB_Panaji @PIB_Patna @PIBJaipur @pibvijayawada @PIB_Guwahati pic.twitter.com/yj1VXHPCbZ
— NIOS (@niostwit) May 28, 2021
Earlier, the NIOS had decided to cancel the public exam in theory and practical of secondary courses in view of the prevailing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. As per the official notification released by the institute, the public examinations in theory and practical of senior secondary and vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby postponed till further order.
The NIOS will review the COVID situation on June 20 across the country. The notification in this regard shall be issued 15 days in advance prior to the actual date of examinations.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-