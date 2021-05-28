NIOS 10th, 12th on-demand April 2021 exams result declared

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday has declared the result for on-demand exams conducted in April 2021. The result has been declared for both secondary and senior secondary exams. Candidates can check their scorecards at nios.ac.in. The on-demand class 10, 12 exams were conducted from April 1 to 15, 2021.

The marksheet, other documents will be printed only for overall pass candidates and will be sent to the concerned regional centre for dispatch to the individual candidate. The candidate may apply for evaluation on the website along with the requisite fee mentioned in the proforma. The NIOS also shared the announcement through its official Twitter handle.

Earlier, the NIOS had decided to cancel the public exam in theory and practical of secondary courses in view of the prevailing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. As per the official notification released by the institute, the public examinations in theory and practical of senior secondary and vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby postponed till further order.

The NIOS will review the COVID situation on June 20 across the country. The notification in this regard shall be issued 15 days in advance prior to the actual date of examinations.