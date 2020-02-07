Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
Must Read

NIOS datesheet for class 10, 12 released, exams to begin from March 24

NIOS class 10, 12 exam date sheet: Candidates can check at nios.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2020 6:06:44 pm
NIOS, nios.ac.in, nios exam time table, nios class 10 date sheet, nios class 12 date sheet, education news NIOS exam date sheet at nios.ac.in. (Representational image)

NIOS date sheet class 10, 12: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for board exams for class 10 and class 12. Candidates can check their date sheet at the official website, nios.ac.in. The exams will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for class 10.

NIOS class 10, 12 date sheet for Indian students

About NIOS 

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 07: Latest News

Advertisement