NIOS D.El.Ed supplementary exams admit card, date sheet released: Check details

NIOS D.El.Ed admit card: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the admit card or hall ticket for the supplementary exams to be conducted for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed). The exams will be held in January 2020. Candidates who have to appear for the exam can download at the official website, nios.ac.in or dled.nios.ac.in.

Beginning from January 4 the exams will be held till January 18, 2020. The NIOS D.El.Ed supplementary exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exams will be for subject code 501 to 510.

NIOS D.El.Ed admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘D.El.Ed’ icon

Step 3: A new page will open, check the link ‘hall ticket/ intimation card’

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be available in the dashboard, download

NIOS supplementary exam date sheet

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) is a two-year course to train in-service teachers. The supplementary exams are for those who could not clear the exam in their first attempt.

