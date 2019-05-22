NIOS D.El.Ed results for 4th semester exam: Download at nios.ac.in

NIOS D.El.Ed results: The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the results of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination for the fourth semester. The candidates can check the results through the official website — nios.ac.in. The official website has flashed a notice that the result for D.El.Ed has been released by the Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Advertising

Last year, around 1,62,457 untrained teachers took the examination from West Bengal, and 2,69,377 from Bihar. From Assam, 1,16,930 untrained teachers appeared for the exam while it is 66,323 in Jharkhand and 52084 from Odisha.

NIOS D.El.Ed results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Step 2: In the website page, click on the result link

Advertising

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The fourth edition of the D.El.Ed was held in March for three subject modules: Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508), Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509) and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510)

About NIOS

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.