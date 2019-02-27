Toggle Menu
NIOS D.El.Ed result December 2018 declared at nios.ac.in, how to download

NIOS D.El.Ed result 2018: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) on its official website, nios.ac.in. The result declared is only for batch 1 session for students from Jammu and Kashmir region.

The exam was conducted in December 2018. Under the Diploma of Elementary Education, the NIOS, trains unskilled in-service teachers. D.El.Ed videos are available at the SWAYAM platform as well.

NIOS result: How to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website – nios.ac.in

Step 2 – On the home page, click on ‘Result D.El.Ed’ under ‘result’ in main tab

Step 3 – Click on D.El.Ed programme 2018 result

Step 3 – Log-in using the registration number

Step 4 – Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result and take print out for future reference.

Meanwhile, NIOS has also released revised datasheet for 4th D.El.Ed programme. The 508 exam for learning in Art, health, physical and work education at the elematary level exam is scheduled to be conducted in March 15 and 509 and 510 exams are scheduled to be conducted on March 16, 2019.

 

