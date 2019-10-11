NIOS D.El.Ed November exam 2019 datesheet released: How to download

NIOS D.El.Ed 2019 datesheet: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the examination schedule for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) examination 2019 on its official website. The NIOS D.El.Ed exam is scheduled to be held in November. The D.El.Ed datesheet is available at the official website – nios.ac.in.

According to the examination schedule, the first examination will begin on November 5, 2019, that is, E-Typewriting (Hindi) (Theory) (senior secondary level). The D.El.Ed examination will be held in from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

How to download NIOS D.El.Ed datesheet

Step 1: Candidates need to log into the official website – nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there is a scrolling link on the top. Click on, “Date Sheet for Vocational Courses & D.El.ED (Offline) Examination (November 2019)”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window displaying a PDF page

Step 4: Download the PDF page and take a print out for reference if necessary

Meanwhile, the NIOS Board has also released a notification informing that the examination date has been rescheduled due to State Assembly Elections. Therefore, due to the upcoming Assembly Elections scheduled on October 21, 2019, the NIOS examination of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses have been postponed to November 4, 2019.

The examination time and centres, however, will remain unchanged as per the notice on the official website of NIOS. This change has been notified for Science and Technology and Economics subjects only.