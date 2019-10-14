NIOS D.El.Ed last supplementary exam date sheet released: How to download, register

NIOS D.El.Ed last supplementary exam : The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the date sheet for the last supplementary exam for the diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed). The exams will begin from January 4 and conclude on January 18, as per the recent notice. It would be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Teachers who could not clear the previously conducted exams and have registered for the last supplementary exams can appear for the same. The admit card for the NIOS D.El.Ed supplementary exams will be released one week before the exams are scheduled to begin.

NIOS D.El.Ed last supplementary exam: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘NIOS-D.El.Ed’ icon

Step 3: On the new page, click on the date sheet link

Step 4: A PDF will open, download

The registrations for these exams will begin from October 16 and conclude on October 31. Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 250 per subject. Candidates will be able to register at the official website, nios.ac.in. The D.El.Ed programme is conducted for untrained teachers to skill them. It is a two-years long course.

Meanwhile, the NIOS has also released date sheet for NIOS D.El.Ed November 2019 exams. The first examination will begin on November 5, 2019, that is, E-Typewriting (Hindi) (Theory) (senior secondary level). The D.El.Ed examination will be held in from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.