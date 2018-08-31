NIOS D.El.Ed June 2018 results released, check at nios.ac.in

NIOS D.El.Ed June 2018 results: Over 12 lakh teachers who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, nios.ac.in NIOS D.El.Ed June 2018 results: Over 12 lakh teachers who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, nios.ac.in

NIOS D.El.Ed June 2018 results: National Institute of Open Schooling has released the results of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination that was conducted in the month of June. Over 12 lakh teachers who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, nios.ac.in.

Around 1,62,457 untrained teachers took the examination from West Bengal, and 2,69,377 from Bihar. From Assam, 1,16,930 untrained teachers appeared for the exam while it is 66,323 in Jharkhand and 52084 from Odisha.

AT A GLANCE | NIOS D.El.Ed June 2018 results: Websites to check

NIOS D.El.Ed June 2018 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Step 2: In the website page, click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About NIOS

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.

