NIOS D.El.Ed February 2021 result announced, check details here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) recently declared the results for Diploma Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) (Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir) 2021. The exam was conducted in offline mode in January-February 2021. Candidates can check their results at — projects.nios.ac.in.

Along with the D.El.Ed result, the NIOS has also released the result for vocational courses and Community Health Project of Bihar State. The results can be checked at the same website mentioned above. The NIOS shared the announcement on its official Twitter handle.

“Dear learners, the result of the vocational courses, community health project of Bihar state and DElEd (Offline) examination held in February 2021 is declared and available on https://voc.nios.ac.in under the exams/result menu,” the tweet read.

How to check D.El.Ed result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website, https://voc.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘exams/result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Select the relevant exam and log in using the registration number

Step 6: Results will appear on the screen

The NIOS class 10, 12 board exams are scheduled to be conducted in June unless they are postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising number of cases.

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by the union education ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of the Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.