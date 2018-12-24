NIOS D.El.Ed date sheet 2019 released, check schedule

NIOS D.El.Ed datesheet 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for the D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) fourth examination. The examination will be held between February 14 to 15 in afternoon shift from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The D.El.Ed examinations will be conducted for three subjects, Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level, Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level, and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level.

NIOS D.El.Ed datesheet 2019: Datesheet

D.El.Ed exams- February 14 and 15.

Candidates would be required to carry the identity card sent by the NIOS and the print out of the hall ticket in the examination hall along with a valid photo identity proof issued by the government. In case a candidate is not carrying the necessary documents they might not be allowed to appear for the exam, according to the official release.

The diploma in elementary education is an exam held by the government of India for untrained teachers teaching the primary and upper primary classes. The ministry of HRD has asked teachers to appear for the programme to attain the at enabling skills, competencies, attitudes and understanding required to make them more effective.