NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd exam result for West Bengal announced, check direct link

NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd exam result: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the results for the third D.El.Ed examination that was re-conducted on February 3, and 17, 2019 in West Bengal. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- nios.ac.in.

The examination was conducted for the paper code 506 and 507.

NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd exam result: How to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website – nios.ac.in

Step 2 – On the home page, click on ‘Result D.El.Ed’ under ‘result’ in main tab

Step 3 – Click on D.El.Ed programme 2018 result

Step 3 – Log-in using the registration number

Step 4 – Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The fifth NIOS D.El.Ed exam will be held from March 26 to March 30.

Under the Diploma of Elementary Education, the NIOS trains unskilled in-service teachers. D.El.Ed videos are available at the SWAYAM platform as well.