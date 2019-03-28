NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd exam result for West Bengal announced, check direct link

NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd exam result: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the results for the third D.El.Ed examination that was re-conducted on February 3, and 17, 2019 in West Bengal. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- nios.ac.in.
The examination was conducted for the paper code 506 and 507.
NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd exam result: How to check
Step 1 – Visit the official website – nios.ac.in
Step 2 – On the home page, click on ‘Result D.El.Ed’ under ‘result’ in main tab
Step 3 – Click on D.El.Ed programme 2018 result
Step 3 – Log-in using the registration number
Step 4 – Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The fifth NIOS D.El.Ed exam will be held from March 26 to March 30.
Under the Diploma of Elementary Education, the NIOS trains unskilled in-service teachers. D.El.Ed videos are available at the SWAYAM platform as well.